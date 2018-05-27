Akshay Kumar Launches Swachh Bharat Advertising Campaign Supported By World Bank

Akshay Kumar spoke about the need for influencers of society to talk freely about toilets

The famous Hindi film actor Akshay Kumar, while spreading awareness of cleanliness, launched an advertisement campaign for the(Grameen) in Delhi on Sunday. The campaign was launched at a Collectors Convention for Toilet Technology organized in the capital. The campaign focuses on promoting the twin pit toilet technology in rural India, and also features actor, Bhumi Pednekar along with Akshay Kumar, PIB said in a press release.In his welcome address, Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, said that right from his movie,, which was seen and appreciated by rural and urban people across the country, to his participation in the twin pit toilet advertisement campaign for the, Mr Kumar has been a strong supporter of the sanitation movement underway in the countryinteracted with Swachh Bharat Mission officials, district collectors, communication experts and members from the media on the occasion. During his interaction, he spoke about the need for influencers of society to talk freely about toilets, and empty toilet pits around the country to destigmatize cleaning of one's own toilet by members of the family itself.The government officials, during the interaction, spoke about the power of women in leading the sanitation mission in rural areas, and the role played by the movie, "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" in leading this behaviour change. It was also announced by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation on this occasion that the producers of Toilet Ek Prem Katha have given rights to all State and District teams of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to screen the movie in villages on a non-commercial basis.The twin pit toilet technology was invented in India and is the most well-suited toilet technology for rural India, and is recommended by Government of India and the World Health Organization. It is scientifically proven that:1. A pit in a standard twin-pit toilet model fills up in roughly 5 years for a 6-membered family2. The waste may then be easily re-directed to the second pit3. In 6 months to 1 year, the waste in the filled pit decomposes completely4. This decomposed waste is safe to handle and rich in NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium) nutrients which makes it ideal for use in agricultureThe advertisement campaign launched today is an effort, supported by the World Bank, towards encouraging this technology using mass media. The film can be found on the YouTube channel of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) (link: tinyurl.com/sbmgramin). It will be translated in several regional languages, and the Hindi version will start airing on television channels with immediate effect.