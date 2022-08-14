Nation Mourns Rakesh Jhunjunwala's Death; Read Reactions

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was suffering from multiple health issues and was discharged from the same hospital a few weeks ago after being treated for kidney-related issues.

New Delhi:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, veteran investor, billionaire and the Big Bull of Indian markets died this morning. He was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett with net worth was $5.8 billion was suffering from multiple health issues and was discharged from the same hospital a few weeks ago after being treated for kidney-related issues.

His sudden death came as a shock to many and many paid their condolences.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO at Akasa Air

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Jhunjhunwala's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

We at Akasa cannot thank Mr. Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr. Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr. Jhunjhunwala's legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline.

PM Modi while paying his condolences shared a photograph of himself with the investor.

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said in a tweet, sharing a photograph of himself with the investor.

Gautam Adani, Chairperson of Adani Group expressing his grief over "untimely passing" of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, "India will miss him but we will never forget him".

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during Covid. Will miss you Rakesh!," Uday Kotak, CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank posted on twitter.

Mining baron Anil Agarwal said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will forever be known as the man who popularised public understanding of stock markets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid her condolences by remembering several conversations with him. She posted: 

"So sad to hear that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has passed away this morning. Have the fondest memories of talking markets with him at Geoffrey's. Rest in Peace," Andrew Holland, CEO Of Avendus Capital Alternative Strategies tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his condolences to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family. He tweeted: 

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia paid his condolences to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family. He posted:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief on the sudden passing away of stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. He tweeted:

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was the 48th richest man in India, He also backed Akasa Air, India's newest airline which took off earlier this month.

.