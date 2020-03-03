Ajay Bhushan Pandey To Be New Finance Secretary

Mr Pandey, currently the Revenue Secretary in Finance Ministry, will replace incumbent Rajiv Kumar.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the designation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the new Finance Secretary.

A 1984 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, he is known for his work with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and has also served as Chairman of Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

Mr Pandey had taken charge as the Revenue Secretary in November 2018, replacing Hasmukh Adhia who was to retire at the end of the month.

A graduate of electrical engineering from IIT, Kanpur, Mr Pandey, in 1998, went on to join the University of Minnesota where he obtained his MS and PhD degrees in computer science. In 2009, he was awarded the Distinguished Leadership Award for Internationals by the University of Minnesota for outstanding leadership accomplishments in his professional career.