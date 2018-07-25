AisAsia Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 2,510. Routes, Fares And Other Details

Seats are limited on AirAsia's offer on flight tickets and may not be available on all flights.

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets from fares starting as low as Rs. 2,510. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till July 29, 2018. The travel period for AirAsia's sale is from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019, according to its official website -- airasia.com. Flights tickets under AirAsia sale are available from New Delhi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur among others, for Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland etc. However, one needs to make bookings in advance in order to avail AirAsia's flight tickets under the sale. Fares are not available during embargo periods.

(AirAsia international flight tickets: Fares are not available during embargo periods)

AirAisa international offer on flight tickets in detail:

Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from Amritsar to Melbourne - Avalon via Kuala Lumpur priced at Rs 10,527. Tickets from Amritsar to Phuket via Kuala Lumpur are priced at Rs 6,612. Similarly, flight tickets from Kochi to Sydney via Kuala Lumpur costs Rs 11,179. One can purchase flight tickets from Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur for Rs 2,510. Tickets from Jaipur to Bangkok - Don Mueang is priced at Rs. 4,899.

Terms and conditions of AirAsia's offer:

1. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card.

2. Seats are limited on AirAsia's offer on flight tickets and may not be available on all flights.

3. The offer is valid for new purchases only and all fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.

4. Under AirAsia's offer, customers cannot claim for refunds once the payment has been made.



5. However, AirAsia's offer is only available on online bookings on its official website - airasia.com.

AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets under the 'Last Minute Deals' scheme from Rs. 1,399. Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi and Pune.

