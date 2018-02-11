Airtel's Rs 93 Prepaid Plan Now Offers 1GB Data, Unlimited Calling For 28 Days Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 per day SMSes.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Airtel's new update is available only for select users.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 93 in detail

Airtel's new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on it's website, airtel.in. The validity of the plan is 10 days.





Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 in detail

Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.





To take on Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel recently updated it's Rs 93 prepaid plan. Airtel's all new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan now offers1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data for 28 days with no daily data cap. This prepaid recharge plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calls and SMSes benefits. However, this update is available only for select users (mostly in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana circle). For other users, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days with no daily cap. Other benefits remain the same.Airtel's new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on it's website, airtel.in. The validity of the plan is 10 days.Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.