Airtel's Rs 93 Prepaid Plan Now Offers 1GB Data, Unlimited Calling For 28 Days

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 93 in detail
Airtel's new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on it's website, airtel.in. The validity of the plan is 10 days.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 in detail
Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.