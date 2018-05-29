Airtel's Rs 449 Prepaid Plan Compared To Vodafone's Rs 458 Pack

Vodafone's unlimited calling is limited to 250 minutes per day calling.

Bharti Airtel recentlywhich offers 2GB per day data for a period of 70 days. Airtel's all-new Rs 449 prepaid plan now directly counters Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan. Vodafone's Rs 458 pack offers 1.4GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 84 days. There are slew of other benefits also offered with these packs.in 2016, the data war among the telecom operators has intensified. As a result, operators are coming up with new packs in order to maintain their subscriber's base.offers a total of 140GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. According to the operator's website, this prepaid pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 local and STD free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 70 days.Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan offers 117.6 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. According to the official website of Vodafone, Vodafone's unlimited calling is limited to 250 minutes per day calling and 1000 minutes per week calling. 100 free SMSes are also attached with this offer. The validity of the plan is 84 days.