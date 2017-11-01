Airtel's Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge Plan Vs Jio's Rs 309, Rs 399 Plans Market leader Bharti Airtel is offering a 28 GB data in in a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 349. The daily usage limit is 1GB data per day. Jio's Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB under its Rs 399 plan.

Bharti Airtel , India's largest telecom service provider, is offering 1 GB data per day in its Rs 349 plan, which has a validity of 28 days. The aggressive tariffs from Jio have led to other operators revising their tariffs. Recently, Reliance Jio hiked prices for some of its plans and also introduced some new recharge offers. Global brokerage Credit Suisse however said that the new tariffs of Jio are still 65 per cent lower than what an average smartphone customer was paying before its launch, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Incumbent telecom operators are thus leaving no stone unturned to retain and attract customers.Market leader Bharti Airtel is offering a 28 GB data in in a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 349. The daily usage limit is 1GB data per day. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls facility for a period of 28 days, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in.This recharge pack by Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1 GB data per day. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMSes are unlimited.Jio's Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB under its Rs 399 plan. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the daily limit, according to the Jio website. Jio offers unlimited voice calls and SMSes in this pack.After Jio launched the "effectively free" 4G feature phone JioPhone, other operators like Airtel and Vodafone are launching low-cost smartphones in association with handset makers. Recently, Airtel launched a smartphone in partnership with Karbonn priced at Rs 1,399.After Reliance Jio announced a 70 per cent buyback offer for buyers of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X , Airtel too churned out a similar offer. While Jio customers who recharge with Rs 799 pack every month are eligible for the buyback offer, Airtel customers can get iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available at a down payment of just Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2499. The monthly installments have a built-in high-end postpaid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.