Airtel's Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge Plan Vs Jio's Rs 309, Rs 399 Plans

Airtel's Rs 349 recharge plan
Market leader Bharti Airtel is offering a 28 GB data in in a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 349. The daily usage limit is 1GB data per day. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls facility for a period of 28 days, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in.
Reliance Jio's Rs 309 recharge plan
This recharge pack by Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1 GB data per day. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMSes are unlimited.
Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan
Jio's Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB under its Rs 399 plan. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the daily limit, according to the Jio website. Jio offers unlimited voice calls and SMSes in this pack.
Airtel Vs Jio over phones
After Jio launched the "effectively free" 4G feature phone JioPhone, other operators like Airtel and Vodafone are launching low-cost smartphones in association with handset makers. Recently, Airtel launched a smartphone in partnership with Karbonn priced at Rs 1,399.
Airtel Vs Jio over iPhones
After Reliance Jio announced a 70 per cent buyback offer for buyers of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, Airtel too churned out a similar offer. While Jio customers who recharge with Rs 799 pack every month are eligible for the buyback offer, Airtel customers can get iPhone 7 (32 GB) is available at a down payment of just Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2499. The monthly installments have a built-in high-end postpaid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.