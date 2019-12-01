Airtel's New Prepaid Plans: Prices, Data Benefits, Validity, Other Details

In November, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced to raise tariffs in December.

Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced increased tariffs for prepaid customers. The new plans will come into effect from December 3, the telecom operator said in a statement. The recent announcement comes on the backdrop of Airtel's highest quarterly loss of Rs 50,922 crore amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The top court allowed the telecom department to recover dues worth Rs 1.33 lakh crore from telecom companies. In November, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea had announced to raise tariffs in December.

Here are some of the new recharge plans announced by Airtel:

Rs 148 plan

Airtel's Rs 148 plan will offer 2GB data, 300 SMS and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 28 days, among other faetures.

Rs 248 plan

Airtel's Rs 248 plan will offer 1.5 GB per day data, 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 28 days, among other features.

Rs 298 plan

Airtel's Rs 298 plan will offer 2GB per day data, 100 SMS and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 28 days, among other features.

Rs 598 plan

Airtel's Rs 598 plan will offer 1.5 GB per day data and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 84 days, among other features.

Rs 698 plan

Airtel's Rs 698 plan will offer 2 GB per day data and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 84 days, among other features.

Rs 2,398 plan

Airtel's Rs 2,398 plan will offer 1.4 GB per day data and unlimited voice calls for a validity of 365 days, among other features.