Airtel's Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1GB Daily Data: Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 509 Packs Compared

All the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come bundled with unlimited and free local, STD and roaming calls.

Business | | Updated: January 17, 2018 21:33 IST
These prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come with different validity periods.

The ongoing data price war is far from ending for the telecom operators. Airtel recently came out with few new prepaid recharge plans and also revised some of its existing prepaid plans. Airtel's Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans are some of the plans that offer 1GB of daily 3G/4G data. These prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come with different validity periods. All the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come bundled with unlimited and free local, STD and roaming calls. 
 

Here's a list of Airtel's prepaid recharge plans that offer 1GB daily data:

 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199


Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
 

 Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399


Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 70 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 70 days.
 
airtels 1gb prepaid recharge plans
 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448


Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 82GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 82 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 82 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509


Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 91GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 91 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 91 days.
 

