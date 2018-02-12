Airtel's Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3.5 GB Data Per Day. Details Here Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers 98 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5 GB data.

Gone are the days when telecom operators only offered 1 GB per day data in their prepaid plans. Telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are now coming up with plans that offer 1.4 GB, 1.5 GB, 2.5 GB, 3.5 GB, 5 GB per day data. Airtel has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 which offers 3.5 GB daily data for a period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 799 plan directly competes with Jio's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan. Jio's 799 prepaid plan offers 140 GBs of 4G data for 28 days, with a daily cap of 5 GB data.Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers 98 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5 GB data. Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offers free and unlimited (local, STD) voice calls which can be used online for non-commercial use only, Airtel said on it's website. However, Airtel's 'unlimited' call means a daily limit of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes for the week. Free outgoing national roaming is also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 local and STD SMSes are also offered with this prepaid plan. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 799 offers 140 GB of 4G high speed data with a daily cap of 5 GB data. This plan also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day benefits are also added with this plan. Subscribers also get complimentary access to a host of Jio's app, the company mentioned on it's website.