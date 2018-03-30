Airtel's Rs 65 Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 1GB Data For 28 Days. Details Here A search on the website showed that Airtel's Rs 65 plan is available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

Airtels' prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 65 in detail



Airtel's new Rs 65 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB of 2G/3G data for the entire validity period. However, Airtel's Rs 65 plan is available only in select circles, according to Airtel's official website. A search on the website showed that the plan is available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. Subscribers can check whether they are eligible for the plan via 'My Airtel' app. There is no voice calling and SMS benefits bundled with this prepaid recharge plan, according to the telecom operator.

Airtel recently also introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49 where users get 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 1 day only. Airtel also has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 where it offers 2GB of 3G/4G for a validity of 28 days. Airtel recently also rolled out its VoLTE Beta programme in selected circles. Under this programme, the operator is offering free data of up to 30GB to select users.



