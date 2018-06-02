Airtel's Rs 299 Plan Offers Truly Unlimited Calling For 45 Days. Others Benefits Here Airtel's all-new Rs 299 prepaid pack doesn't have any daily or weekly limit on calling.

Bharti Airtel's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for a validity of 45 days. 100 free SMSes per day are also bundled with this pack. Airtel's all-new Rs 299 prepaid pack doesn't have any daily or weekly limit on calling, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel. However, there is no data plan attached with this recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 45 days. Reliance Jio also has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 299 which offers 3GB per day data for a period of 28 days. Unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMSes are bundled with this scheme. Recently, Airtel also launched prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 558 and Rs 149. Under Rs 449 pack, Airtel is offering 2GBs of per day 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days. This prepaid pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 local and STD free SMSes are also bundled with this plan. The validity of the plan is 70 days. Under Rs 558 pack, the telecom operator offers a total of 246GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 free SMSes are also offered with this plan. Airtel's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of per day data for a period of 28 days. Unlimited calling and SMS benefits are also bundled with this prepaid pack, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel.