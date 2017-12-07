Airtel's Latest Offer To Counter Jio: Unlimited Calls, 56 GB Data At Rs 349, 84 GB At Rs 549

Additional competition since Reliance Jio flooded the market with aggressively priced mobile data at high speeds has led incumbent telecom operators to revise their existing offers and announce new plans. That has, in turn, worked as a win-win for the consumer who gets to enjoy high speed data at competitive prices from the telecom companies, say some analysts.
Here's what Airtel offers in its recharge plans priced at Rs 349 and Rs 549:
Airtel Rs 349 recharge pack
Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data per day for a validity period of 28 days to its prepaid customers under this pack, according to its app. According to Airtel, the Rs 349 prepaid pack includes unlimited local/STD calls, unlimited roaming incoming and outgoing calls and 100 local/national SMS per day for the validity period.
Previously, the Rs 349 recharge pack came with 1.5 GB of mobile data per day for the validity period, among other benefits.
Airtel Rs 549 recharge pack
Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 549, Airtel offers 3 GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to its app. This plan also includes unlimited calls (including STD and roaming) along with 100 local/national SMS per day for the validity period, it noted.
Previously, this recharge pack came with 2.5 GBs of data, among other benefits.
Airtel Rs 448 recharge plan
Airtel is also offering a recharge plan priced at Rs 448, which comes with a validity period of 70 days, according to its website. Benefits under the Rs 448 Airtel recharge pack include unlimited calls (both local and STD) along with 1 GB internet data per day for the validity period of 70 days, according to the Airtel website.
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, offers 49-98 GBs of high speed data over a validity period ranging from 49 days to 84 days in recharge packs priced at Rs 309, Rs 459 and Rs 509.
Reliance Jio Rs 309 pack
Reliance Jio offers 49 GBs of high speed data over a validity period of 49 days, among other benefits, in a recharge pack priced at Rs 309. The high speed data offered by Reliance Jio under this pack comes with a daily limit of 1 GB, after which a speed of 64 Kbps is applicable, according to its website - jio.com. The recharge pack includes unlimited voice calls and SMS for the validity period, it showed.
Reliance Jio Rs 459 recharge pack
Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 459, Reliance Jio offers 84 GBs of high speed data over a validity period of 84 days, among other benefits, according to its website. After the daily limit o f1 GB under the pack, an internet speed of 64 Kbps is applicable, the Jio website noted. The Rs 459 recharge pack includes unlimited voice calls and SMS for the validity period.
Reliance Jio Rs 509 recharge pack
Reliance Jio's recharge pack priced at Rs 509 comes with 98 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 49 days with a daily limit of 2 GBs, according to the Jio website. Subscribers of the Rs 509 recharge pack also get unlimited calls and SMS for the validity period, it noted.