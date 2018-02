Airtel's Data Recharge Plans: Rs 53, Rs 248, Rs 255, Rs 398, Rs 992

Airtel's data recharge plans in detail:

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a bouquet of prepaid and postpaid recharge plans which are highly popular among the subscribers. Besides, the telecom operator is also offering a slew of internet/data recharge plans. Airtel's data recharge plans are priced at Rs 53, Rs 248, Rs 255, Rs 398 Rs 992, among others which comes with different data limits and provide high flexibility in terms of validity period. For example, Airtel's Rs 53 data recharge plan offers 75MBs of 2G/3G/4G data while Rs 248 data recharge plan offers 3GBs of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days, according to Airtel's official website-airtel.in.Airtel's data recharge plan priced at Rs 53 offers 75MBs of 2G/3G/4G data with no validity period. This means this data recharge plan is unlimited and can be used as an add-on pack.Airtel's data recharge plan priced at Rs 248 offers 3GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.Airtel's data recharge plan priced at Rs 255 offers 1.5GBs of 3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days.Airtel's data recharge plan priced at Rs 398 offers 5GBs of 3G/4G data which is valid for 28 days.Airtel's data recharge plan priced at Rs 992 offers 10GBs of 3G/4G data which is valid for 28 days.