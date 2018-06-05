NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Airtel's Best Selling Plans: Rs 249, Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 509 Packs Explained

The launch of Reliance Jio in 2016 has initiated a data war after which the operators are introducing and revising their recharge plans.

Aviation | | Updated: June 05, 2018 19:51 IST
Airtel's plan priced at Rs 448 offers 114.8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a bouquet of prepaid recharge plans with data and SMS benefits. These plans also come bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls feature. The launch of Reliance Jio in 2016 has initiated a data war after which the operators are introducing and revising their recharge plans. Currently, Airtel is offering best-selling plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 449, Rs 499 and Rs 509, as mentioned on the official website of the operator- airtel.in. (Also read: Airtel Launches Rs. 449 Plan With 2GB Per Day Data For 70 Days)

Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 249

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 114.8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 82 days. (Also read: Airtel Offers Up To 5 GB Data on International Roaming Packs. Plans Explained Here​)

Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499 offers 164GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 82 days.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 offers 126GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 90 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 90 days.
 

Airtel

