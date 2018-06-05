Airtel's Best Selling Plans: Rs 249, Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 509 Packs Explained

Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 249
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 114.8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 82 days. (Also read: Airtel Offers Up To 5 GB Data on International Roaming Packs. Plans Explained Here)
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499 offers 164GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 82 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 offers 126GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 90 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 90 days.