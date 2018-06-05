Airtel's Best Selling Plans: Rs 249, Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 509 Packs Explained

Airtel's plan priced at Rs 448 offers 114.8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days

Bharti Airtel is currently offering a bouquet of prepaid recharge plans with data and SMS benefits. These plans also come bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls feature. The launch of Reliance Jio in 2016 has initiated a data war after which the operators are introducing and revising their recharge plans. Currently, Airtel is offering best-selling plans priced at Rs 249, Rs 449, Rs 499 and Rs 509, as mentioned on the official website of the operator- airtel.in. (Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 114.8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 82 days. (Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 499 offers 164GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 82 days.Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 offers 126GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 90 days with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. Local and STD voice calls as well as incoming and outgoing on roaming is unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 90 days.