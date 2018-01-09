The Best Jio, Airtel Prepaid Offers Just Got Better. Find Out How

Meanwhile Airtel has revamped its own Rs 448 offer to offer more high speed data.
Airtel new Rs. 448 recharge pack
Bharti Airtel offers 82 GBs of mobile data at 3G/4G speed for a validity period of 82 days with a daily limit of 1 GB under its recharge pack priced at Rs. 448, according to its website - airtel.in. Among other benefits, Airtel's Rs. 448 pack comes with unlimited free local/STD/roaming (incoming as well as outgoing) calls for the validity period. Subscribers of Airtel's Rs. 448 recharge pack also get 100 free SMS (local and national) per day for the 82-day period.
Previously, Airtel offered 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a validity period of 70 days under the Rs.448 recharge pack.
Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 149
Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs. 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.
Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 349
Jio's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GBs of 4G data for a period of 70 days with daily limit of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.
Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs. 399
Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84 GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.
Jio's Rs. 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GB of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs. 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days.