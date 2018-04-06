Airtel Vs Reliance Jio: IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Offers Compared Airtel's announcement comes just a day after Reliance Jio launched a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 251 for cricket lovers.

Airtel customers can watch Vivo IPL 2018 for free via Hotstar during IPL season 11 which is set to start from April 7. Under this offer, Airtel TV app users will not have to pay the subscription fee charged by Hotstar for watching the IPL 2018 cricket matches, said the company. However, they have to pay for data consumed for watching the matches. Airtel has also rolled out a new version of the Airtel TV app, which will offer a dedicated cricket section, along with 'all the LIVE action'. To access free live streaming of IPL matches, Airtel customers need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app while existing users will receive automatic update notifications, added Airtel in a statement.

Reliance Jio's offer for watching LIVE streaming of IPL 2018



Reliance Jio's all-new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 251, called the 'Cricket Season Pack' offers 102 GB of data for a period of 51 days, along with live-streaming of cricket matches during the upcoming IPL season. Subscribers can access to LIVE matches throughout the duration of 51 days. The eleventh edition of the cricket league will be held from 7 April to May 27. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 251 was announced along with a mobile game - 'Jio Cricket Play Along' and a TV show - 'Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE'.



