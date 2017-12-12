Airtel Vs Reliance Jio In Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500 Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel - the two telecom behemoths of the sector - are engaged in a data price war.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jio offers free voice calls across its prepaid recharge plans.

Here are some of Airtel's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500:

Airtel Rs. 199 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs. 199 plan offers

Airtel Rs. 349 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge pack is one of the chart-topping plans for the company. The Rs. 349 plan offers a total of 56 GB data at 2GB per day for 28 days. The pack comes up with unlimited local plus STD calling along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls as well as unlimited local and national SMS. Validity for the plan is 28 days.

Airtel Rs. 448 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs. 448 plan comes with 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. The pack includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 70 days. It is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G devices.

Airtel Rs. 549 recharge plan

Airtel's Rs. 549 prepaid plan gives users

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Jio under Rs 500

Reliance Jio Rs. 149 plan Under its recharge plan priced at Rs. 149, which is valid for 28 days, Jio offers high speed data of 4.2 GB data with a daily limit of 0.15 GB. The speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. The number of SMS is limited to 300.

Reliance Jio Rs. 309 prepaid recharge plan This recharge pack by Jio comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity of 49 days. After the usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls - including local, STD and roaming calls - and SMS are unlimited.

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan Jio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.

Reliance Jio Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan Under Jio's Rs. 459 recharge, prepaid customers of the telecom company get high speed data of 84 GBs over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators, it added. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.

Reliance Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan Under its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GBs data for 91 days. After a customer exhausts the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.



Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel - the two telecom behemoths of the sector - are engaged in a data price war. Both the companies offer attractive prepaid recharge plans which offer daily data limits to woo customers. Jio , which is wholly owned by Reliance Industries, launched a free-for-life call service last year that triggered a price war and consolidation in the Indian telecom sector. Despite being the newest entrant, Jio has accumulated more than 13.8 crore subscribers, making it the fourth-largest operator at the end of September, according to data from the telecom regulator.Airtel's Rs. 199 plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G mobile data. The pack also offers unlimited calls which are valid for 28 days. The offer is valid in select circles. This scheme allows free incoming calls on roaming but outgoing calls are not free on roaming. The pack also provides unlimited local and national SMS service.Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge pack is one of the chart-topping plans for the company. The Rs. 349 plan offers a total of 56 GB data at 2GB per day for 28 days. The pack comes up with unlimited local plus STD calling along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls as well as unlimited local and national SMS. Validity for the plan is 28 days.Airtel's Rs. 448 plan comes with 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. The pack includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 70 days. It is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G devices.Airtel's Rs. 549 prepaid plan gives users 3 GB data per day where users can get a total of 84 GB data. This scheme allows unlimited local and STD calling as well as free roaming incoming and outgoing calls.Under its recharge plan priced at Rs. 149, which is valid for 28 days, Jio offers high speed data of 4.2 GB data with a daily limit of 0.15 GB. The speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. The number of SMS is limited to 300.This recharge pack by Jio comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity of 49 days. After the usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls - including local, STD and roaming calls - and SMS are unlimited.Jio's Rs. 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, Jio offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB under the Rs. 399 plan, according to its website. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.Under Jio's Rs. 459 recharge, prepaid customers of the telecom company get high speed data of 84 GBs over a validity period of 84 days, with a daily usage limit of 1 GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the usage of daily limit, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators, it added. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.Under its Rs. 499 plan, Jio offers 1 GB data per day subject to a maximum limit of 91 GBs data for 91 days. After a customer exhausts the maximum data allowed daily under the pack, the internet speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS are also free and unlimited across all operators.