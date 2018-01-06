Running Out Of Mobile Data? Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500 Due to the telecom price war, It is now possible to limit your monthly phone bill to under Rs 500 even if you are a data-heavy user.

Reliance Jio Rs. 309 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio's Rs. 309 prepaid recharge plan offers 49GB of unlimited data with a daily limit of 1GB. This plan also gives unlimited calling and SMSes. The validity of the plan is 49 days.



Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB, according to its website - jio.com. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes are free and unlimited. The validity of the plan is 70 days.



Reliance Jio Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio's Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan gives data of 84 GB. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 84 days. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited. This pack also includes free and unlimited SMSes.



Reliance Jio Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan



Reliance Jio's Rs. 499 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GB of data. Jio's Rs. 499 pack also gives unlimited free SMSes, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The validity of the plan is 91 days.



Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge offer



Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 2 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day.



Airtel Rs. 448 Recharge



Airtel's Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. This pack also includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.



Idea Rs. 357 prepaid recharge plan



Idea's Rs. 357 prepaid recharge gives 1.5 GB of high speed data per day, according to Idea's website. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The validity period is 28 days.



Vodafone's Rs. 348 prepaid recharge plan



Vodafone's Rs. 348 prepaid recharge plan, which earlier used to offer 1GB data per day, now offers 2GB 4G/3G/2G/ per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. Vodafone's Rs. 348 prepaid recharge plan is available for users in Delhi/NCR and comes bundled with unlimited local and STD, roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users get 1000 calling minutes bundled in this plan.



Vodafone's Rs. 458 prepaid recharge plan



Vodafone's Rs. 458 prepaid recharge plan gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1GB of 4G/3G data per day. It also offers 100 SMSes per day and the validity period of the pack is 70 days.







