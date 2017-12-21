Airtel Vs Jio Vs Idea Vs Vodafone: Prepaid Recharge Plans With 70GB Data

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel, Jio, Idea and Vodafone that offer 70 GBs of high speed 4G data:

Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 399



Vodafone prepaid recharge plan at Rs 458

Idea Cellular prepaid recharge plan at Rs 449

Telecom service operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular and Vodafone are rolling out new prepaid recharge and postpaid plans now and then. The telecom service operators have recently come with different prepaid recharge plans that give 70GBs of 4G data with a daily limit of 1GB data. The plans vary for the operators and come bundled with unlimited voice calling, unlimited roaming calls and free messaging plans. The telecom majors are in a pursuit to give customers maximum benefits in their recharge offers and maintain their subscriber base.For example, Airtel's 70GBs prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 448 while Idea Cellular has a similar plan at Rs 449. Reliance Jio offers 70GBs of data at Rs 399. Vodafone comes with similar benefits at Rs 458.Airtel's prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448 offers 70 GBs data for 70 days. Airtels's Rs 448 pack comes bundled pack with voice and data benefits, inclusive of free roaming. The pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device. This prepaid plan of Airtel also provides unlimited local and STD calls. Customers can activate the pack by visiting any Airtel retail outlet or through MyAirtel App.Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan at Rs 399 offers high speed data of 70GBs with a daily 4G data limit of 1GB. According to Jio's website, Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer also gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls bundled with free and unlimited SMSes. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 70 days.Jio is also offering a triple cashback offer on every recharge of Rs 399 or above where consumers can get up to Rs 2,599 cashback on every recharge of Rs. 399 or above. Jio is giving 100 per cent cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. These vouchers can be used to deduct Rs 50 while purchasing future recharge packs. Jio has also partnered with some e-commerce players to offer vouchers of up to Rs 1,899 on every recharge which further raises the total value of the offer to Rs 2,599.Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan gives 70GBs of data with 1GB of 4G/3G data per day. This offer comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMSes per day and the validity period of the pack is 70 days.Idea Cellular's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of data with a daily limit of 1GB data. It also provides unlimited local, STD, roaming calls and 100 local and national SMSes per day. Customers can also get up to 100 per cent cashback offer on recharge done through My Idea app and website. Users also get an additional 1GB data free for 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. The pack is valid for 70 days.