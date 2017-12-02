Sub-Rs 200 Recharge Plans With 1GB Data, Unlimited Calling

Amid increasing competition in the telecom sector led by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited calls and 1 GB or gigabyte of data at Rs. 199. Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 199 comes with a validity of 28 days, according to Bharti Airtel's website - airtel.in. The Rs. 199 recharge pack includes the benefit of unlimited calls (local and STD) along with 1 GB data, the telecom company added on its website. Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company, provides its customers with a number of options to recharge their prepaid connections. Some of Airtel's other prepaid packs that provide voice and data benefits include STVs or special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 149Reliance Jio Rs 149 PlanReliance Jio, which is known for its aggressive data and voice plans, has now revamped its Rs 149 plan for its customers. Its Rs. 149 recharge pack, which provides 2 GB of 4G data for a validity of 28 days, will now provide unlimited access to internet to its customers.BSNL Rs. 187 prepaid recharge planThe Rs. 187 recharge pack, according to BSNL, includes PRBT or Personalised Ring back Tone - a service that enables a subscriber to set up a tune instead of the default ring. Free calls offered under BSNL's recharge pack priced at Rs. 187, which includes GST (Goods and Services Tax), include local and STD calls made on the home LSA (Licensed Service Area) as well as BSNL's national roaming area (excluding Mumbai and Delhi), according to the telecom company's website.Vodafone Rs 196 PlanVodafone's bonus type Rs 196 recharge will give unlimited local and STD Calls to any number even while roaming within India plus1GB of 4G/3G Data for a period of 28 days.