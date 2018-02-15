Airtel Vs Jio: How Recharge Packs Of Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 149, Rs 175 Compare

Amid high competition in the telecom industry, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have lined up a bouquet of benefits in recharge packs priced from Rs 52 to Rs 175, among many others. In three recharge packs priced at Rs 52 and Rs 98, Reliance Jio - the latest entrant in the telecom sector - currently offers 1.5 GBs-2 GBs of mobile data, among other benefits for a validity period of seven days to 28 days respectively. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel - the largest telecom operator in the country - at present offers 1-2 GBs of mobile data for a validity period ranging from five days to 28 days in recharge packs priced from Rs 98 to Rs 175. With telecom companies updating their offers for customers in a highly competitive market, the customer gets flexibility in choosing a plan according to personal needs, say analysts.Here are some of the recharge packs offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel:Reliance Jio offers 1.05 GB of high speed data for a validity period of seven days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 52 for its prepaid customers. Reliance Jio's "sachet pack" of Rs 52 comes with a daily high speed data limit of 0.15 GBs, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. After exhaustion of the daily data limit during the validity period of the pack, data continues at 64 Kbps, according to the Reliance Jio website. Jio's Rs 52 pack also includes free calls, 70 free SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for the validity period.Reliance Jio offers 2 GB of mobile data for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 98. The recharge pack includes free calls, 300 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for the 28-day validity period.Bharti Airtel offers 1 GB of mobile data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 98, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. This pack is part of Airtel's "internet" series of recharge options, which offer only data benefits.In a recharge pack priced at Rs 99, Bharti Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data for a validity period of five days. The data offered under this internet plan comes at 3G/4G speed, according to the Airtel website.Bharti Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs. 175, according to its website.