Airtel Vs Jio: How Recharge Packs Of Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 149, Rs 175 Compare

Here are some of the recharge packs offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel:
Reliance Jio Rs 52 recharge pack
Reliance Jio offers 1.05 GB of high speed data for a validity period of seven days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 52 for its prepaid customers. Reliance Jio's "sachet pack" of Rs 52 comes with a daily high speed data limit of 0.15 GBs, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. After exhaustion of the daily data limit during the validity period of the pack, data continues at 64 Kbps, according to the Reliance Jio website. Jio's Rs 52 pack also includes free calls, 70 free SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for the validity period.
Reliance Jio Rs 98 recharge pack
Reliance Jio offers 2 GB of mobile data for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 98. The recharge pack includes free calls, 300 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps for the 28-day validity period.
Bharti Airtel Rs 98 recharge pack
Bharti Airtel offers 1 GB of mobile data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs 98, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. This pack is part of Airtel's "internet" series of recharge options, which offer only data benefits.
Bharti Airtel Rs 99 recharge pack
In a recharge pack priced at Rs 99, Bharti Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data for a validity period of five days. The data offered under this internet plan comes at 3G/4G speed, according to the Airtel website.
Bharti Airtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack priced at Rs. 175, according to its website.