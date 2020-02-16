Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices To Pay Telecom Department On Monday: Report

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are jointly liable to pay dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payments towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues on Monday to avoid stringent punitive action from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to an official source. The three companies are jointly liable to pay dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore, but they have informed the telecom department of making only partial payment, according to their representatives.

"Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have said that they will make payments on Monday. DoT will take action after evaluating the amount paid by them," an official source told news agency Press Trust of India.

On Friday, Bharti Airtel offered to pay the the telecom department Rs 10,000 crore by February 20, but a DoT official said that the department can't grant any extension.

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said that it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business.

Telecom operators are collectively liable to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in AGR dues as per the Supreme Court order dated October 24, 2019. The deadline to pay the amount ended on January 23, but none of the telecom operators except Reliance Jio paid the amount.

State-owned BSNL and MTNL also did not pay the dues.

According to last available estimates, Airtel owes nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee and spectrum usage charges, to the government.

Vodafone Idea is staring at dues worth Rs 53,000 crore, which includes up to Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and another Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee.

Tata Teleservices owes around Rs 13,800 crore, BSNL Rs 4,989 crore and MTNL Rs 3,122 crore.

Out of Rs 1.47 lakh crore, around Rs 1.13 lakh crore is likely to be recovered, as other companies, which are liable to pay AGR dues, have folded up their businesses.

Reliance Communications and Aircel are going through insolvency proceedings.

The apex court on Friday came down heavily on the Telecom Department for not taking steps to recover statutory dues, estimated to be around Rs 1.47 lakh crore from operators.

The DoT issued fifth and final notice to telecom operators on February 14 for making payment on the same day, but none of the companies paid the dues.

Asked about telecom operators having sought time to assess the amount they have to pay, the DoT official said that the court gave them three months to do so and even after missing January 23 deadline telecom operators had sufficient time to calculate their dues.

"Before the due date, DoT has sent telecom operators 4 notices and reminders to pay to avoid punitive action under license condition. After court order on modification plea, telecom players are not left with any excuse to delay the payment and the DoT can take action against them without serving any further notice," the source said.

The apex court pulled up telecom operators and the government on non-payment of AGR dues despite its order. It has asked managing directors and directors of the company to be present in person before court on the next hearing, scheduled for March 17, in case there is violation of its order in the AGR case.

Public sector companies that do not sell telecom services owe the telecom department around Rs 2.65 lakh crore, with GAIL India alone owing around 65 per cent of the total amount. However, these PSUs have the option to approach court for a legal recourse.