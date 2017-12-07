Airtel V-Fiber Broadband Wi-Fi Plan: Rs 1,299 Vs Rs 1,099

Two popular Airtel Wi-Fi V-Fiber plans

While most people these days prefer to access internet on their mobile data cards, there is another alternative to access broadband connection for not-so-mobile people. To be able to access the internet plan of Airtel via wi-fi, one can subscribe to the plans that offer unlimited local and STD calls along with plenty of internet data and rollover facility. One can even connect any broadband connection to the V-Fiber and avail superfast speed on up to 1 devices that can be connected to the wi-fi router.

Airtel wi-fi Rs 1,299 plan: The plan offers unlimited calls, both local and STD. Along with it, one gets 350 GB of broadband data. The plan also offers 1,000 GB of bonus data with rollover facility.

Airtel wi-fi Rs 1,099 plan: The plan offers unlimited calls, both local and STD. Along with it, one gets 250 GB of broadband data. The plan also offers 1,000 GB of bonus data with rollover facility.





One can upgrade the existing broadband connection to Airtel V-Fiber

When you upgrade your existing plan to the V-Fiber plan, you need to pay Rs 500 as installation charges that are charged at the rate of Rs 100 per month along with the bill.

