Airtel Ups Data Limit To 2 GB Per Day In This Prepaid Offer

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company by subscriber base has signalled that it is no mood to back-off from the extended price war with Reliance Jio, and has increased data offered in two of its plans. The Sunil Mittal-led company is now offering 2 GB of high speed data every day with its Rs 349 prepaid recharge while its Rs 549 prepaid recharge will come with 3GB of high speed data daily. In comparison the lowest priced Jio plan with 2 GB of data per day is the Rs 509 plan, according to jio.com.Here's what Airtel offers in its recharge plans priced at Rs. 349 and Rs. 549:Airtel Rs. 349 recharge packAirtel offers 2 GBs of mobile data per day for a validity period of 28 days to its prepaid customers under this pack, according to its app. According to Airtel, the Rs. 349 prepaid pack includes unlimited local/STD calls, unlimited roaming incoming and outgoing calls and 100 local/national SMS per day for the validity period.Previously, the Rs. 349 recharge pack came with 1.5 GB of mobile data per day for the validity period, among other benefits.Airtel Rs. 549 recharge packUnder a recharge pack priced at Rs. 549, Airtel offers 3 GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to its app. This plan also includes unlimited calls (including STD and roaming) along with 100 local/national SMS per day for the validity period, it noted.Previously, this recharge pack came with 2.5 GBs of data, among other benefits.Reliance Jio Rs. 509 recharge packReliance Jio's recharge pack priced at Rs. 509 comes with 98 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 49 days with a daily limit of 2 GBs, according to the Jio website. Subscribers of the Rs. 509 recharge pack also get unlimited calls and SMS for the validity period, it noted.