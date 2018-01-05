Airtel To Offer Rs 1,500 Cashback On Itel 4G Smartphones

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will offers its customer cashback of Rs 1,500 over three years on purchase of two models of itel 4G smartphones priced at Rs 4,599 and Rs 4,699."We are delighted to partner itel as we expand our range of affordable 4G smartphones with an aim to enable every Indian to own a 4G smartphone and be a part of the digital revolution," Bharti Airtel Chief Operating Officer Ajai Puri said in a statement.Under the scheme, Airtel customers will need to make a down payment of Rs 4,599 for Transsion's itel A40 and Rs 4,699 for the itel A41 smartphone. Both smartphones will come bundled with a monthly recharge pack of Rs 169 from Airtel that will offer 500 MB of data per day and unlimited calling within India.The cashback benefit of Rs 1,500 will be given to customers over a period of 36 months."At the end of 18 months, customers who have done recharges (in any denomination of their choice) worth Rs 3000 will be eligible for the first cashback instalment of Rs 500. They will be eligible for the second instalment of Rs 1000 provided they complete another set of recharges worth Rs 3000 over the next 18 months," the statement added.The cash will be credited to Airtel Payments Bank account of the customer under the scheme."We are confident that the partnership will drive 4G adoption across the country and bring the best value to both itel and Airtel customers," Transsion India Managing Director Marco Ma said.