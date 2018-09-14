Airtel To Offer iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max From September 28. Details Here

Bharti Airtel has also recently come up with a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 289.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel will offer Apple's latest products on Airtel's online store starting from September 28, 2018, said the company in a statement released today. The products that will be available includes iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhoneXS and iPhone XS Max beginning September 21, 2018 and iPhone XR beginning October 19, 2018 on Airtel Online Store, said Airtel. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Oppo F9 Pro are currently available at Airtel's online store at a down payment of 7,900 and Rs 3,915 respectively.

Here's how Airtel's online store works:

1. Select your phone

2. Check eligibility and get instant loan approval

3. Pay a small down payment and commit to Airtel postpaid/prepaid plan for 12/18/24 months as applicable

In a separate scheme, Airtel is offering special Amazon Pay gift card worth Rs. 51 to its mobile customers. Customers can avail this digital gift card through operator's app 'My Airtel'. Airtel's prepaid customers are eligible for this special Amazon Pay gift card on a bundled pack of Rs. 100 or higher. Airtel's postpaid customers can avail the offer on any infinity plan. The offer is valid for a limited period only, said Airtel.

Bharti Airtel has also recently come up with a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 289. Under the Rs. 289 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Customers also get 1 GB data and 100 SMSes per day. The plan is valid for 48 days and applicable for all handsets, said the operator on its official website -- airtel.in.



