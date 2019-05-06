Bharti Airtel Shares Rise Ahead Of Earnings Announcement

Bharti Airtel share price: The stock was on course to end higher for a third consecutive session

Bharti Airtel shares rose about 1.5 per cent in intraday trade on Monday amid large volumes, ahead of the earnings announcement by the private sector telecom major. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Airtel shares rose to as much as Rs 336.40 apiece, marking an increase of 1.49 compared to their previous close of Rs 331.45. The Bharti Airtel stock outperformed the broader markets which declined over 1 per cent in intraday trade on concerns about the US-China trade war. The Bharti Airtel stock was on course to close higher for a third session in a row.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Bharti Airtel share price rose 1.48 per cent to touch Rs 336.00 apiece at the day's strongest point, compared to the previous close of Rs 331.10.

The shares had risen 3.48 per cent on the National Stock Exchange in the past two trading sessions.

At 1:44 pm, shares in Airtel traded 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 333.30 apiece on the NSE, outperforming the benchmark Nifty index, which was down 0.98 per cent.

On the BSE, the Airtel stock was up 0.57 per cent at Rs 333.00 apiece. 3.36 lakh shares had changed hands on the exchange on Monday, higher than a two-week average of 3.18 lakh.

Bharti Airtel will report its earnings for the quarter ended March 31 later in the day.

Shares in Bharti Airtel rose 6.59 per cent in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, in line with a 7.01 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty index.

