Airtel's Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 799 vs Rs 999 vs Rs 1,999 vs Rs 3,999

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company, has prepaid plans galore valid for time periods that last for close to one month, three months, six months and one year. To counter Reliance Jio's prepaid plans that offer free outgoing calls and practically unlimited internet data for dirt cheap prices, Airtel has been updating and rolling out prepaid plans to not only stay relevant in the changing telecom landscape but also to give the Mukesh Ambani-led company, Jio, a run for money.

There are four prepaid plans offered by Airtel valuing Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,999 and Rs 3,999 valid for 28 days, 90 days, 180 days and 360 days, respectively.



Here are the details of Airtel Rs 799 plan, Airtel Rs 999 plan, Airtel Rs 1,999 plan and Airtel Rs 3,999 plan

1. Airtel's Rs 799 plan, the subscriber gets unlimited local and STD calls without any monthly capping, including the national roaming. The plan offers 100 SMS free daily. The plan entails 3.5 GB free internet data every day. The plan is valid for close to one month, 28 days to be precise.

2. Airtel's Rs 999 plan, subscriber gets unlimited local and STD calls that include national roaming and free 100 SMS each day. The plan offers 60 GB internet data for entire duration. The plan is valid for 90 days.

3. Airtel's Rs 1,999 plan, the subscriber gets unlimited local and STD calls that also include national roaming. The plan offers 100 SMS free every day. The internet data that comes with the plan is 125 Gigabytes (GB). The plan is valid for 180 days.

4. Airtel's Rs 3,999 plan, the subscriber is entitled to receive unlimited local and STD calls that include national roaming. The plan offers 100 SMS free every day. The total internet data offered is 300 GB for 360 days.



