Airtel's New Offer: Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 509 Prepaid Plans Now Give More Data, Longer Validity

In a bid to counter Jio’s ‘Happy New Year 2018’ latest offers, Airtel has also revised its Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid recharge plans. These prepaid recharge plans come with different data limit and different validity period. Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of data for a validity of 70 days. While Airtel’s Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 82GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days. Airtel’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 91GBs of data for a period of 91 days.Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 70 days.Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 82GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day, as well as subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV apps. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 82 days.Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 91GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day, as well as subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV apps. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 91 days.