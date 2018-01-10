Airtel's New Offer: Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 509 Prepaid Plans Now Give More Data, Longer Validity

Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399
Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 70 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448
Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 82GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day, as well as subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV apps. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 82 days.
Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509
Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 91GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day, as well as subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel TV apps. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 91 days.