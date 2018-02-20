Airtel Rs 93 Vs Jio Rs 98 Vs Idea Rs 93 Prepaid Recharge Plans

Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and other telecom operators are offering more data benefits to their customers in a bid to counter Reliance Jio. For example, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid plan offers 1GB of data for 28 days while Idea's Rs 93 plan offers 1GB of data for 10 days. Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 which offers 2 GB data for a period of 28 days. All these prepaid recharge plans also offer unlimited calling and SMSes benefits.Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB or gigabyte of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with no daily data cap. This prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 93 also comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. However, these benefits are available only for select users in only some circles, according to Airtel's official website- airtel.in. For other users, Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data for 10 days with no daily cap. Other benefits remain the same.(Airtel's Rs 93 plan offers unlimited voice calls.)Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted, according to Jio's official website jio.com. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes for the validity period. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.(Jio's Rs 98 plan offers 300 free SMSes for the validity period.)Idea's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 93 offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 10 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also limited with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 local and national free SMSes are also bundled with this plan-according to Idea's website.