Airtel Rs 448 Prepaid Plan For 70 Days

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) along with 70 GB internet data lasting for 70 days.

Business | | Updated: December 01, 2017 17:22 IST
Airtel customers can activate Rs 448 prepaid recharge pack by at a retail outlet or via MyAirtel App

In a bid to give a tough competition to its rivals that include Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular and Vodafone, Bharti Airtel has recently launched its prepaid recharge plan for Rs 448.

The plan offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) along with 70 GB internet data that will last for 70 days. With a strong mix of data and calls, the plan stands in good stead against various Reliance Jio's plans that also reportedly offer free calls (local and roaming) and nearly 1 GB internet data every day.

The plan is strictly meant for the prepaid customers. It is a bundled pack with voice and data benefits, inclusive of free roaming. The pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device. This prepaid plan of Airtel also provides unlimited local and STD calls. Customers can activate the pack by visiting any Airtel retail outlet or through MyAirtel App.

