Airtel Rs 448 Prepaid Plan For 70 Days

The plan offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) along with 70 GB internet data that will last for 70 days. With a strong mix of data and calls, the plan stands in good stead against various Reliance Jio's plans that also reportedly offer free calls (local and roaming) and nearly 1 GB internet data every day.
The plan is strictly meant for the prepaid customers. It is a bundled pack with voice and data benefits, inclusive of free roaming. The pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device. This prepaid plan of Airtel also provides unlimited local and STD calls. Customers can activate the pack by visiting any Airtel retail outlet or through MyAirtel App.