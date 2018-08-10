Airtel Postpaid Plans In Detail: Rs. 399, Rs 499, Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 1,199

Recently, Airtel revised its postpaid plan priced at Rs. 399 to offer additional data.

Bharti Airtel offers a host of postpaid plans for its subscribers. Customers have a wide range to choose when it comes to prepaid plans but in recent times, operators have also come up with a number of postpaid plans. Airtel offers plans in a range of Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,199 per month, which offer unlimited calling and rollover data facility. The plans are among Airtel's best-selling postpaid plans, said the country's largest telecom operator on its website - airtel.in. Earlier this week, Airtel revised its postpaid plan priced at Rs. 399 to offer additional data.

Airtel's postpaid plans in detail:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. It is now offering additional 20 GB data for a year, according to Airtel's official website. That is over and above the monthly allotment of 20 GB data offered under this plan previously. Subscription of Wynk Music is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, Airtel subscribers get unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits. Customers also get subscription of Amazon Prime for a year.

Airtel's Rs. 649 postpaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, Airtel subscribers get unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits. Customers also get subscription of Amazon Prime for a year and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. The plan is available for two connections.

Airtel's Rs. 799 postpaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, Airtel subscribers get unlimited calling, 100 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits. Customers also get subscription of Amazon Prime for a year and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. The plan is available for three connections.

Airtel's Rs. 1,199 postpaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, Airtel subscribers get unlimited calling, 120 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits. Customers also get subscription of Amazon Prime for a year and free add-on connection with unlimited calls. The plan is available for four connections.