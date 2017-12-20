Airtel, Jio, Idea Prepaid Recharge Plans Between Rs 300-Rs 500

Airtel's prepaid recharge offers between Rs 300- Rs 500

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge offer



Airtel Rs 448 Recharge

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge offers between Rs 300- Rs 500

Reliance Jio Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan





Reliance Jio Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan



Idea Cellular's prepaid recharge offers between Rs 300- Rs 500

Idea Rs 357 prepaid recharge plan

Idea Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone's prepaid recharge offers between Rs 300- Rs 500

Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan





Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan

Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular and Vodafone have introduced many prepaid recharge offers in the price range of Rs 300-Rs 500. Telecom operators are coming out with these attractive plans to counter the plans of aggressive new comer Reliance Jio and retain their customers' base. Priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500, Airtel has prepaid recharge offers of Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 448 while Jio has offerings worth Rs 309, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499. Vodafone and Idea Cellular also have prepaid recharge plans in this range that come bundled with unlimited data, unlimited calling and free SMSes (short message service).Here we have compiled a list of some of prepaid recharge offers of Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and Idea Cellular between Rs 300 and Rs 500.Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 2 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also gives 100 SMSes per day.Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. This pack also includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.Reliance Jio's Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan offers 49GB of unlimited data with a daily limit of 1GB. This plan also gives unlimited calling and SMSes. The validity of the plan is 49 days.Reliance Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB, according to its website - jio.com. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls and SMSes are free and unlimited. The validity of the plan is 70 days.Reliance Jio's Rs 459 prepaid recharge plan gives data of 84 GB. The validity period of this prepaid recharge plan is 84 days. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited. This pack also includes free and unlimited SMSes.Reliance Jio's Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GB of data. Jio's Rs 499 pack also gives unlimited free SMSes, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The validity of the plan is 91 days.Idea's Rs 357 prepaid recharge gives 1.5 GB of high speed data per day, according to Idea's website. It also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The validity period is 28 days.Idea's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan gives unlimited voice calls and unlimited roaming calls. It gives 1GB high speed data and validity of the pack is 70 days.Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan, which earlier used to offer 1GB data per day, now offers 2GB 4G/3G/2G/ per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. Vodafone's Rs. 348 prepaid recharge plan is available for users in Delhi/NCR and comes bundled with unlimited local and STD, roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users get 1000 calling minutes bundled in this plan.Vodafone's Rs 458 prepaid recharge plan gives unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1GB of 4G/3G data per day. It also offers 100 SMSes per day and the validity period of the pack is 70 days.