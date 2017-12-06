Airtel Prepaid Unlimited Plans: Rs 199 Vs Rs 349 Vs 448 Vs 549

These are the prepaid recharge plans by Airtel
Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 199: This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 1GB.
Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 349: This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 1.5 GB daily.
Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 448: This plan is valid for 70 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 1GB daily.
Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 549: This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 2.5 GB daily.