Airtel Prepaid Unlimited Plans: Rs 199 Vs Rs 349 Vs 448 Vs 549

These are the prepaid recharge plans by Airtel

Like Reliance Jio, Airtel has also started offering a barrage of prepaid plans to woo its subscribers. The prepaid plans are aplenty while the most popular ones include those for Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 448 and Rs 549. All these plans offer unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMS. However, there is a capping on the internet data and the number of days for which the plan would last.

Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 199: This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 1GB.

Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 349: This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 1.5 GB daily.

Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 448: This plan is valid for 70 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 1GB daily.

Prepaid recharge plan costing Rs 549: This plan is valid for 28 days. It offers unlimited calls (both local and STD) and unlimited SMSes. The internet data plan that it offers is 2.5 GB daily.



Source: http://Airtel.in