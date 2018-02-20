Airtel's Prepaid Plans With 1GB, 1.4GB, 2.5GB Per Day Data Explained

Airtel's prepaid recharge plans with 1 GB per day data
Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days of validity.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plans with 1.4 GB per day data
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 39.2GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days of validity.
Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 114.8 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days, with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 84 days validity.
Airtel's Rs 509 recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 126 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 90 days, with a daily cap of 1.4GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 90 days of validity.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plans with 2.5GB per day data
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan
