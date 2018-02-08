Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.4 GB/2.5 GB/3.5 GB Data Per Day Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom services operator, offers five recharge plans priced below Rs 800 that offer 1.4 GB/2.5 GB/3.5 GB 3G/4G data per day.

Share EMAIL PRINT These prepaid recharge plans of Airtel also offer unlimited calling benefits.

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel with 1.4 GB/2.5 GB/3.5 GB and unlimited calling:

Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are free. The plan is valid for 28 days. (Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day.)

Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers (Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2.5GB 3G/4G data per day.)

Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 82 days.

Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers (Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day.)

Airtel Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 3.5 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 28 days.



Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom services operator, offers five recharge plans priced below Rs 800 that offer 1.4 GB/2.5 GB/3.5 GB 3G/4G data per day. These prepaid recharge plans of Airtel are priced at Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 448, Rs 509 and Rs 799. All of these prepaid recharge plans of Airtel also offer unlimited calling benefits. Airtel, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company, has been facing intense competition from billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. Thus, Airtel is going all out to woo its customers to offer prepaid recharge plans to suit varying needs.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are free. The plan is valid for 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2.5GB 3G/4G data per day , according to Airtel's website. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 28 days.This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 82 days.This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 90 days.This Airtel plan offers 3.5 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 28 days.