Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1.4 GB/2.5 GB/3.5 GB Data Per Day

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel with 1.4 GB/2.5 GB/3.5 GB and unlimited calling:
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are free. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan
(Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day.)
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2.5GB 3G/4G data per day, according to Airtel's website. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan
(Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2.5GB 3G/4G data per day.)
This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 82 days.
Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan
This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 90 days.
Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan
This Airtel plan offers 3.5 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan
Comments