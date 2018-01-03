Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 93 Vs Rs 179 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs 799 All the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come bundled with unlimited and free local, STD and roaming calls.

Airtel has a long list of prepaid recharge plans that comes with different benefits.



All the prepaid recharge plans of Airtel come bundled with unlimited and free local, STD and roaming calls. However, Airtel's 'unlimited' calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week.

Airtel Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan

offers 1GB or gigabytes of 3G/4G data for 10 days. This prepaid recharge plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes (short message service) per day. This prepaid recharge plan is allowed for non-commercial use only, said Airtel on its website, airtel.in. Airtel's all-new Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan comes with no daily data cap. The validity of the plan is 10 days.

Airtel Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. This prepaid plan also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day. The validity of Airtel's Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G daily data. Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 349 recharge offers 2GBs of per day data for 28 days. Overall, Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 56GBs of data. This prepaid rechrage plan comes up bundled with unlimited local plus STD calling along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls as well as unlimited local and national SMS. Validity for the plan is 28 days.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan

Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. This prepaid recharge plan includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMSes per day. This plan is valid for 70 days and is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G devices.

Airtel Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan

Airtels's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan gives users 3GBs of 3G/4G data per day where users can get a total of 84 GB data. This prepaid recharge plan allows unlimited local and STD calling as well as free roaming incoming and outgoing calls. This prepaid recharge plan als includes 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 84 days.

Airtel Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan



is now offering 3.5GBs of 3G/4G data per. Overall, now Airtel is offering a total of 98GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days in this prepaid recharge plan. Airtel's Rs 799 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and outgoing roaming calls along with 100 local and national SMSes on daily basis for a period of 28 days.



