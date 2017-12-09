Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 19 Vs Rs 40 Vs Rs 93 And More

Here are some of the cheapest recharge plans by Airtel:

Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom service operator, has prepaid recharge plans starting at as low as Rs 19. Airtel's prepaid recharge plans go up to almost Rs 4,000. In this way, the telecom operator led by Sunil Bharti Mittal, is wooing customers from every income bracket, offering various benefits according to specific calling and data needs of customers. The validity of all these plans also varies. For example, Airtel's Rs 19 plan is valid for 56 days while the Rs 93 plan is valid for 10 days only. Data and call benefits also vary according to the price of the prepaid recharge pack.This Airtel plan offers local and STD mobile calls at 30 paise per minute. This prepaid recharge plan is valid for 56 days.This Airtel plan offers talk-time worth Rs 35. Its validity is unlimited.This Airtel plan offers 1GB or gigabytes of data. It comes bundled with unlimited local and STD calls. The plan can be used only for non-commercial use, said Airtel on its website airtel.in.This Airtel plan offers 3GB data for 28 days.This Airtel plan offers 1GB 3G/4G speed data for 28 days. It comes bundled with unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMS (short message service) per day. The plan can be used only for non-commercial use.