Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 146 Plan Vs Rs 259 Plan Vs Rs 349 Plan And More Airtel's prepaid plans range from Rs 8 and Rs 40 to Rs 259 and Rs 349 to Rs 999.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans are available to suit the needs of a variety of customers.

Here are some of the prepaid plans of Airtel:

Even as the telecom sector has been reeling under debt and intense competition from Reliance Jio, Airtel has positively surprised analysts with its



Bharti Airtel, the biggest telecom operator in India, has fought off competition from new entrant Reliance Jio well. Airtel's prepaid plans range from Rs 8 to Rs 40 to Rs 259 and Rs 349, among others. Airtel also has plans available to suit the needs of customers willing to shell out more for more data and calls like Rs 992 and Rs 998 plans. Mobile internet traffic in the Indian market is also growing rapidly as more users upgrade to smartphones from basic and feature phones, using the Internet for everything from watching movies to shopping online.This plan offers 1.5 GB data for a period of 28 days.This plan offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 2GB data for 28 days.This Airtel plan offers 28GB data subject to 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. It also carries with it the benefit of unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls.This plan offers 10 GB 3G/4G data for 365 days.This Airtel plan offers 15GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.Even as the telecom sector has been reeling under debt and intense competition from Reliance Jio, Airtel has positively surprised analysts with its September quarter results . This has spurred a big rally in Bharti Airtel shares . Bharti Airtel also said that it will invest Rs 25,000 crore in expanding and strengthening its 4G network during the ongoing fiscal year instead of Rs 20,000 crore announced earlier.