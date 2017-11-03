Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 146 Plan Vs Rs 259 Plan Vs Rs 349 Plan And More

Here are some of the prepaid plans of Airtel:
Airtel Rs 146 plan
This plan offers 1.5 GB data for a period of 28 days.
Airtel's Rs 259 plan
This plan offers unlimited local and STD calls along with 2GB data for 28 days.
Airtel's Rs 349 plan
This Airtel plan offers 28GB data subject to 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. It also carries with it the benefit of unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls.
Airtel's Rs 992 plan
This plan offers 10 GB 3G/4G data for 365 days.
Airtel's Rs 998 plan
This Airtel plan offers 15GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.
Even as the telecom sector has been reeling under debt and intense competition from Reliance Jio, Airtel has positively surprised analysts with its September quarter results. This has spurred a big rally in Bharti Airtel shares. Bharti Airtel also said that it will invest Rs 25,000 crore in expanding and strengthening its 4G network during the ongoing fiscal year instead of Rs 20,000 crore announced earlier.