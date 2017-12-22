Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans For Excessive Data Users: Rs 349 Vs Rs 549

Airtel prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited data
Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan: The plan is meant for the subscribers with more internet data usage. The plan offers 2GB data every day. The plan's validity is 28 days. Along with the internet data, the customers are entitled to receive local and STD calls. Besides this, the bank offers unlimited roaming calls, incoming as well as outgoing. Vodafone also provides a 28-day plan amounting for Rs 349, however, it has put a capping on the number of calls one can make. One can make calls for 250 minutes a day or for 1,000 minutes in a week. Beyond that, the calls are chargeable at the rate of 30 paise a minute.
Airtel Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan: The plan is also meant for the subscribers who consume more internet data. The plan offers 3 GB data every day. Along with the internet data, the plan also offers unlimited calls, unlimited roaming calls, incoming as well as outgoing.