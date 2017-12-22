Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans For Excessive Data Users: Rs 349 Vs Rs 549

Airtel prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited data

Bharti Airtel offers several prepaid recharge plans to its subscribers depending on the internet data they consume. However, customers who demand more data usage (over 1 GB) can avail these two plans. Both the plans have a validity of 28 days. The plan amounting to Rs 349 offers 2GB per day and the rest everything, including call and smses, is free. Another plan that amounts to Rs 549 offers 3 GB per day and the rest everything is free, including outgoing calls, outgoing roaming calls and smses.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan: The plan is meant for the subscribers with more internet data usage. The plan offers 2GB data every day. The plan's validity is 28 days. Along with the internet data, the customers are entitled to receive local and STD calls. Besides this, the bank offers unlimited roaming calls, incoming as well as outgoing. Vodafone also provides a 28-day plan amounting for Rs 349, however, it has put a capping on the number of calls one can make. One can make calls for 250 minutes a day or for 1,000 minutes in a week. Beyond that, the calls are chargeable at the rate of 30 paise a minute.

Airtel Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan: The plan is also meant for the subscribers who consume more internet data. The plan offers 3 GB data every day. Along with the internet data, the plan also offers unlimited calls, unlimited roaming calls, incoming as well as outgoing.



