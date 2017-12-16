Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plan: Unlimited Calls, SMS With 1 GB Data Daily For 70 Days

Airtel promises everything for Rs 448 for 70 days to its prepaid customers. By recharging for Rs 448, Airtel's customers are entitled to get access to unlimited calls, unlimited messages (sms) and free roaming (incoming and outgoing) along with adequate internet data. The internet data is subject to the limit of 1GB per day which is as good as unlimited. Airtel is not the only telco to offer unlimited calls, message, data plan. Even other telcos such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Idea Cellular also offer prepaid recharge plans for 70 days offering everything (calls, smses, roaming and internet data).

Jio, for instance, offers a similar plan for Rs 399 (in comparison to Airtel's Rs 448) offering 1GB daily data for 70 days.

Airtel offers prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 448 for 70 days

At the same time, Vodafone also offers 1 GB data every day for 70 days by charging Rs 458 (against Rs 399 plan of Reliance Jio and Rs 448 plan of Airtel). However, Vodafone has capped the calls and messages in the respective plan. The calls are limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week and the messages are free but only subject to the limit of 200 per day.

Idea Cellular offers a similar 70-day plan offering unlimited outgoing calls, roaming and smses along with 1GB data every day for a price of Rs 449 (against Airtel's Rs Rs 448 plan, Jio's Rs 399 plan and Vodafone's Rs 458 plan)

So effectively, the 70-day plan of all four major telcos - Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and Jio - is offered in a tight price range of Rs 400 and Rs 460 with minor difference here and there.

Though the Jio plan is the cheapest and available for Rs 399 but the difference between the cheapest (Rs 399) and the most expensive (Rs 458) is Rs 59 for a 70-day period, which means the difference of less than one rupee for one day.

With such insignificant monetary difference of the prepaid recharge plans of four major telcos, one should choose the service provider chiefly on the basis of company's services and network and not only the price differential.





