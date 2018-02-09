Airtel Prepaid Recharge Packs Below Rs 100: How Much Data You Get Priced below Rs 100, the telecom company offers from 100 MBs to 2 GBs of data under these packs with a validity period ranging from one day to 28 days, according to its website.

Bharti Airtel currently offers many small recharge packs



Here are some of recharge packs offered by Bharti Airtel which are priced below Rs 100: Bharti Airtel Rs 98 internet recharge pack

Under an internet recharge pack priced at Rs 98, Airtel offers 1 GB of data at 2G/3G/4G speed with a validity period of 28 days, according to the telecom company's website.



Bharti Airtel Rs 29 internet recharge pack

In an internet recharge pack priced at Rs 29, Airtel offers 150 MBs of 2G/3G/4G speed data for a validity period of 28 days. Bharti Airtel Rs 48 internet recharge pack

At Rs 48, Airtel offers 400 MBs of 2G/3G/4G data for a validity period of 10 days. Bharti Airtel Rs 99 internet recharge pack

At Rs 99, Airtel offers 2 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed for a validity period of five days in the internet recharge pack. Bharti Airtel Rs 28 internet recharge pack

In an internet recharge pack priced at Rs 28, Airtel offers 200 MBs of data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of five days. Bharti Airtel Rs 24 internet recharge pack

At Rs 24, Airtel offers an internet recharge pack in which it offers 135 MB of data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of three days. Bharti Airtel Rs 18 internet recharge pack

In an internet recharge pack priced at Rs 18, Airtel offers 100 MBs of data at 2G/3G/4G speed for a validity period of two days. Bharti Airtel Rs 51 internet recharge pack

At Rs 51, Bharti Airtel offers an internet recharge to its prepaid customers under which they get 1 GB of 3G/4G data for a validity period of one day. Bharti Airtel Rs 49 internet recharge pack

In an internet recharge pack priced at Rs 49, Bharti Airtel offers 1 GB of 3G/4G data for a validity period of one day.



Bharti Airtel also offers several 'combo' recharge packs, offering a variety of benefits such as data along with voice calls, among others.



Bharti Airtel Rs 93 combo recharge pack

Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 93, Bharti Airtel offers 1 GB of data at 3G/4G speed for a validity period of 10 days. Other benefits for the subscribers include free local/STD/roaming calls and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period. Bharti Airtel Rs 59 combo recharge pack

At Rs 59, Bharti Airtel offers a combo recharge pack, in which its prepaid subscribers get 500 MBs of data and free local/STD/roaming calls for a validity period of seven days. The recharge pack also comes with 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period, according to the company's website. Bharti Airtel Rs 23 combo recharge pack

Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 23, Bharti Airtel offers 150 MBs of data, free local/STD/roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 2 days, according to its website. Bharti Airtel Rs 9 combo recharge pack

At Rs 9, Bharti Airtel offers a combo recharge pack to its prepaid customers. Subscribers, under this pack, get 100 MBs of data, 100 SMSes and free local/STD/roaming calls, according to the Airtel website.



