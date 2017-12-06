Airtel Prepaid Recharge Offers: Talktime Offers Up To Rs 500

Here are some of the prepaid recharge talktime offers from Airtel up to Rs 500:

(While Jio's voice calls are free across all its prepaid plans, Airtel offers talktime plans.)



Airtel prepaid recharge plan: Rs 150



Airtel prepaid recharge plan: Rs 200



Airtel prepaid recharge plan: Rs 250



Airtel prepaid recharge plan: Rs 300



Airtel prepaid recharge plan: Rs 500

Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom services operator, is offering attractive prepaid recharge talktime plans for its customers. The telecom operator, which is facing direct competition from business tycoon Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio, is going all out to woo users to its network. While Jio's voice calls are free across all its prepaid plans, Airtel offers talktime plans for its prepaid users. The offers on prepaid recharge plans by Airtel seek to battle intense competition that the market leader is facing in the telecom industry.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers a talktime worth Rs 124.12, said Airtel on its website airtel.in. This plan has an unlimited validity.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers a talktime worth Rs 200. This plan also has an unlimited validity. This is an exclusive offer on My Airtel app and Airtel.in, said the company.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers a talktime worth Rs 230. This plan also has an unlimited validity.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers a talktime worth Rs 300. This plan also has an unlimited validity but is exclusive on My Airtel app and Airtel.in.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers a talktime worth Rs 500. This plan also has an unlimited validity but is exclusive on My Airtel app and Airtel.in.