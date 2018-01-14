Airtel's New Prepaid Plans: Rs 199 Vs Rs 349 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs 509 Vs Rs 549

Comments
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data. Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 56GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 2GB data for 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. Validity for the plan is 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448
Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 82GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 82 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is 82 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509
Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 91GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 91 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549
Airtel's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 3GB data for a period of 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.