Airtel Prepaid Plans Between Rs 300 To Rs 500 With Unlimited Calling

Here is what Airtel offers in some of its popular prepaid plans priced at Rs. 199, Rs. 399 and Rs.448:
Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge pack
Under the prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs. 349, Airtel offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 1.5 GB of data per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to its website. Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge pack includes 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period, it noted.
Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack
Under the Rs. 399 recharge pack, Airtel offers 1 GB of 4G speed data per day for a validity period of 35 days, the telecom company said on its website. Airtel's Rs. 399 recharge includes unlimited local/STD calls along with roaming on outgoing calls for a validity period of 35 days.
Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge pack
Under its recharge pack priced at Rs. 448, Airtel offers 1 GB of data per day at 3G/4G speed for a validity period of 70 days, among other benefits, according to its website. The Rs. 448 pack includes unlimited local/STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMS per day for the validity period.
Here's what you get under Airtel's new postpaid plan, Infinity, priced at Rs. 499 per cycle
Airtel Rs. 499 postpaid plan
Airtel offers 20 GB of data at 4G/3G in the postpaid plan priced at Rs. 499 per month. Called Infinity Postpaid, Airtel's Rs. 499 monthly plan includes unlimited local/STD calls as well as outgoing calls on national roaming, among other benefits. This Airtel postpaid pack comes along with a 'data rollover' feature, according to its website. Data rollover allows customers to carry forward their unused data in a month to the next billing cycle. "Customers can accumulate up to 200 GB and check their data usage and balance through MyAirtel app," Airtel said in its press release dated November 8.