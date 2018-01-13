Want Free Amazon Prime Membership For A Year? Here's How Amazon Prime benefits include access to Amazon Prime Video, free delivery on select items and exclusive deals on Amazon.in.

Both new and existing Airtel postpaid customers can avail this offer



"We are thrilled to come together with Airtel to make Amazon Prime benefits directly available to more customers," said Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India. "This move enables seamless access to Amazon Prime for Airtel Postpaid customers, providing a world of new video streaming content and more. We think subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime, including the latest binge-worthy Amazon Prime Video content, unlimited free fast delivery on millions of items, exclusive deals on top products, and more."

How to avail Airtel offer on Amazon Prime membership

1. Customers need to upgrade to Rs.499 or above Airtel Infinity postpaid plans, which come with large bundles of data, unlimited Local, STD and national roaming calls, data rollover (up to 200 GB), and device protection.



2. Download the Airtel TV app from the App Store or Google Play get.airtel.tv/amazon.



3. Open Airtel TV app and click on the special Airtel - Amazon digital card (available only to eligible Airtel customers).



4. Signup for Amazon Prime by registering a phone number and password - no credit card or additional information is required since customers receive this at no additional cost from Airtel.



5. Customers can download the Prime Video app and begin streaming a broad selection of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids' programming and Amazon Prime Originals.



6. The offer for one year of Amazon Prime is activated exclusively through Airtel TV app.

7. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices. Thereafter, customers can begin streaming a broad selection of movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids' programming and Amazon Prime Originals.



8. Airtel V-Fiber broadband customers are also eligible for Amazon Prime membership benefits.



9. Airtel V-Fiber broadband customers need to download Airtel TV app on their registered mobile number and follow the steps described above.



10. For details on eligible plans, customers can visit www.airtel.in/broadband.





