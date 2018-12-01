Airtel's Postpaid Plans Explained: Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 1,199

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling, 40 GB data per month with a rollover facility.

Bharti Airtel offers a number of postpaid plans for its customers. The Sunil Mittal-led company offers plans in a range of Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,199, which offer additional benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix along with regular benefits of unlimited calling and data. The plans are among Airtel's best-selling postpaid plans, said the telecom operator on its website - airtel.in. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016, which compelled Vodafone and Idea to join hands.

Airtel's postpaid plans in detail:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for 3 months, Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel. Customers also get handset protection with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 649 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 90 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for 3 months, Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel. With this plan, customers also get handset protection and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

Airtel's Rs. 799 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 100 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for 3 months, Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel. With this plan, customers also get handset protection and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.

Airtel's Rs. 1,199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 120 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for 3 months, Amazon Prime Video for 1 year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan of Airtel. With this plan, customers also get handset protection and free add-on connection with unlimited calls.