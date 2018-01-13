Airtel Post Paid Plans: Rs 399 Vs Rs 499 Vs 799 Vs 1,199

Bharti Airtel offers numerous postpaid plans for excessive internet data users. The Airtel postpaid plans range between Rs 399 and Rs 1,199. In all the plans, one is offered a facility of making unlimited calls, both local and STD, along with free roaming calls. The plans also offer access to wynk music, live TV, movies and handset protection, depending on which plan you choose.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan: The Airtel plan offers unlimited local, STD, and incoming roaming calls. The postpaid plan offers outgoing roaming calls but they are chargeable at the rate of 80 paise per minute for local calls and STD calls at the rate of Rs 1.15 per minute. There is an additional benefit, which includes access to wynk music. The permissible internet data with the plan is limited to 10 GB per billing cycle.

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan: The Airtel plan offers unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls. The plan also offers unlimited roaming outgoing calls. The internet data access offered with the plan is 30 GB per month. The plan gives access to wynk music, live TV and movies and also covers handset protection.

Airtel Rs 799 postpaid plan: The Airtel plan offers unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls. The plan also offers unlimited roaming outgoing calls. The internet data access with the plan is 50 GB per month. The plan gives access to wynk music, live TV and movies and also covers handset protection. Another facility that the plan covers is an add-on connection with unlimited calls.

Airtel Rs 1,199 postpaid plan: The plan offers unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls. The plan also offers roaming outgoing calls. The plan gives internet data access upto 75 GB per month. All other benefits such as wynk music, live TV and movies. The plan also has handset protection besides free add-on connection with unlimited calls.