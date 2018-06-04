Airtel Offers Up To 5 GB Data on International Roaming Packs. Plans Explained Here

Now #RoamAbroadFreely with Unlimited Incoming Calls and 3GB data on International Roaming packs. Get now: https://t.co/sLw5vem3Azpic.twitter.com/CWzvCZ3Us4— airtel India (@airtelindia) June 3, 2018
Airtel's international roaming packs in detail:
USA:Airtel is offering packs priced at Rs 647, Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,998 for USA.
Singapore and Thailand: Airtel Subscribers flying to Singapore and Thailand can choose from packs priced at Rs 496, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,496.
(Airtel is offering 100 SMSes on all three packs)
UAE: For UAE, Airtel is offering recharge packs priced at Rs 646, Rs 2,996 and Rs 3,997.
(Airtel is offering 500 MB free data under the Rs 646 plan)
CommentsVodafone India, on Monday also has joined hands with Visa to offer discount on international roaming plans. Vodafone postpaid customers who use their Visa travel prepaid card, can now get discounts of Rs. 500 to Rs. 750 on Vodafone i-RoamFREE packs with 10 days and 28 days validity, said the telecom operator in a press release.
Last month, Reliance Jio announced three unlimited packs for international roaming subscribers. The three packs are priced at Rs. 575, Rs. 2,875 and Rs. 5,751 and will come with validity periods of one day, seven days and 30 days respectively.